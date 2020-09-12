David Dunn says Barrow ‘will get better’ after draw with Stevenage in EFL return

David Dunn believes Barrow will only improve following their 1-1 opening day draw against Stevenage.

The Bluebirds were returning to the English Football League for the first time in 48 years and led after 12 minutes through a Dior Angus penalty.

But they were unable to get the killer second goal, with Jamie Cumming making two excellent saves to keep out Mike Jones and Tom Beadling midway through the second half.

Kgosi Ntlhe then headed against the crossbar after 78 minutes as the chances came and went.

It proved costly when former Barrow man Inih Effiong slotted home a penalty with four minutes to go following a foul by Bradley Barry.

“We will get better. It is a new group of players and we will improve as the season goes on,” Barrow boss Dunn said.

“It was the first Football League game here in years so maybe nerves were there. I want to take the positives.

“We are off the mark and hopefully that will calm people down.

“It is a bit disappointing that we could not hold on to the win.

“We have got some good players and we are naturally disappointed to have conceded a penalty so late.

“I expected a bit more from our performance to be honest. In possession we got sucked in a little bit into playing how they want to play.

“They are about the first and second balls and being direct.

“We did not use the ball properly enough, but when we did get it down we looked decent and a real threat – we just did not do it well enough today.

“Once we scored the goal I thought it might settle us own but at times we invited too much pressure from them and gave them too much opportunity

“We created chances in the second half. A second goal would have killed the game off. If we had got that we would have been home and dry.

“We have to take the second goal and kill the game

“They put us under pressure in the last 10-15 minutes. We will go back to training and work hard. I can’t fault the work ethic and determination of this bunch.”

Stevenage boss Alex Revell, whose side only remained in the EFL because of Macclesfield’s points deduction last term, described the draw as a positive that gives his side something to build on.

“We are up and running and it is pleasing to get the first point on the board,” he said.

“This will be a tough place to come in the months ahead so it’s nice to get up and running.

“It’s a good start with the new group of people. It was really pleasing to see some positive performances and it is something to build on.

“I thought that after their penalty we had the better chances in the first half and some great defending from them and it not falling for us stopped us getting level.

“We had to win the first ball better in the second half.

“We have also got to use the ball well and not just get rid of it for sake – we want to use it well and we didn’t do that in the first half.

“In the second half we came out and were defending long balls and being penned back a bit,

“I thought Jamie Cumming was magnificent, he made some great saves and that is why he is here.

“After that little spell for barrow, our grit and togetherness was there and we looked good.

“It is nice to see the subs doing well and coming on and making a difference, that is a real positive for us.

“Inih Effiong is a big lad and we know what he can do. He was disappointed not to be starting today and he showed what he is about.

“I have huge belief in all of these players and this is a good start for us.”