David Dunn lauds ‘excellent’ Barrow performance in Colchester draw

Barrow boss David Dunn was full of praise for his side’s “excellent” performance in their 1-1 draw against Colchester and backed them to get better and better as the season progresses.

Teenager Noah Chilvers opened up his senior account for the U’s with a stunning strike to put the visitors ahead in the 34th minute.

But Mike Jones scored an equally great goal in the 54th minute to secure a point for the promoted Bluebirds – who are waiting for their first Football League win since 1972.

“I thought our performance was excellent,” said Dunn. “Without the ball we were good and on the ball we created numerous chances.

“On other days we’re coming away with three points against a very good Colchester team which will cause a lot of teams a lot of problems this year.

“I thought there were some really good positives out there. The only thing I was disappointed with was the goal we conceded.

“I think the way the lads bounced back was amazing.

“The lads didn’t drop their heads, they kept going and they got their just rewards.”

Barrow have drawn both their home matches 1-1 this season, either side of a 2-1 defeat at Newport.

Dunn added: “They’re a hungry group of players and we’re going to get better as the season goes on.

“Let’s be honest we’ve got about 13 or 14 players who have never played football together before. We’ve been together about eight weeks now so naturally it takes time. People are getting to know each other, they get better every single day on the training ground.

“We want to improve football players here that’s our aim.

“But the most important thing is that we want to win football matches.

“We seem to be getting punished for every single little mistake we make. If we get the performances in then the draws will turn into wins and I firmly believe that.”

The U’s are unbeaten so far this term and boss Steve Ball was delighted to pick up a point on the road.

He said: “I think a draw was about right. You take the points away from home in this division and you have to be pleased with that.

“I actually quite enjoyed the game – I think it was a decent attacking game with lots of chances and two fantastic goals.

“Obviously coming in at half-time 1-0 up, there’s an element of disappointment about not winning the game.

“But I thought our reaction after their goal was really positive with three or four good opportunities.

“We felt we should have had a penalty with (Luke) Norris and then Miles (Welch-Hayes) had a header at the end there.”

Ball was full of praise for 19-year-old Chilvers after he scored a memorable first senior goal for the club.

He said: “We’ve been encouraging Noah in training to get forward more.

“He’s got great technique and he’s one of the best technical finishers at the club.

“He knows that he has to add that to his game. He has lots of qualities and I’m delighted for him for the goal.

“It was his weaker foot as well which is really positive.

“He’s got to get himself down for at least 10 goals this year in my opinion with the quality he has.”