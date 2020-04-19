Former England international David Beckham has described Lionel Messi as 'alone in his class as a player' and believes Cristiano Ronaldo is 'not at the same level' as the Argentine.

The 44 year-old, who faced Messi in his final season as a player with PSG in 2013, feels he and Ronaldo are a cut above all others to have graced the game.

Beckham retired just a few months after taking on Messi in the Champions League (PA Images)

But Beckham was adamant the South American forward could not be compared to anybody else.

Speaking to Argentinian news agency Telam, he said: "He [Messi] is alone in his class as a player, it is impossible that there is another like him.

"He, like Cristiano Ronaldo, who is not at his level, are both above the rest."

Beckham faced Messi in the Champions League quarter-finals in a tie that finished 3-3, with Barcelona winning on away goals.

In the second leg, with the Catalan giants needing a goal to go through, Messi came on with less than half an hour remaining and nine minutes later they found the decisive goal to take them into the last four.

"We were leading before Messi came in, and once he came in, Barcelona scored," added Beckham.

"Although I enjoyed playing at that level at my age, I do not like to lose. Our team played well. In both matches, we did things we should be proud of.