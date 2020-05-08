Phil Taylor will play Fallon Sherrock after beating Mikuru Suzuki in darts' 'Battle of the Sexes'

Sherrock and Taylor will play each other from their homes (PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
15:46pm, Fri 08 May 2020
Darts legend Phil Taylor will play Fallon Sherrock in a charity Battle of the Sexes match on Thursday.

The game comes after Taylor beat Japanese star Mikuru Suzuki 7-5, but she did make him fight for the win.

'The Power' was leading Suzuki 3-0 but she fought back to make it five legs a piece, before Taylor recovered to take the last two legs.

Taylor was playing at his home in Stoke while Suzuki was playing 6,000 miles away in Japan.

During the match £11,200 was raised for charity.

And after the game it was announced Taylor's next opponent would be Queen of the Palace Sherrock.

She became a household name last December after becoming the first woman to beat a man in the World Darts Championships at Ally Pally.