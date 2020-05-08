Darts legend Phil Taylor will play Fallon Sherrock in a charity Battle of the Sexes match on Thursday.

The game comes after Taylor beat Japanese star Mikuru Suzuki 7-5, but she did make him fight for the win.

'The Power' was leading Suzuki 3-0 but she fought back to make it five legs a piece, before Taylor recovered to take the last two legs.

Taylor was playing at his home in Stoke while Suzuki was playing 6,000 miles away in Japan.

During the match £11,200 was raised for charity.

And after the game it was announced Taylor's next opponent would be Queen of the Palace Sherrock.