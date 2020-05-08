Phil Taylor will play Fallon Sherrock after beating Mikuru Suzuki in darts' 'Battle of the Sexes'
15:46pm, Fri 08 May 2020
Darts legend Phil Taylor will play Fallon Sherrock in a charity Battle of the Sexes match on Thursday.
The game comes after Taylor beat Japanese star Mikuru Suzuki 7-5, but she did make him fight for the win.
'The Power' was leading Suzuki 3-0 but she fought back to make it five legs a piece, before Taylor recovered to take the last two legs.
Taylor was playing at his home in Stoke while Suzuki was playing 6,000 miles away in Japan.
During the match £11,200 was raised for charity.
And after the game it was announced Taylor's next opponent would be Queen of the Palace Sherrock.
She became a household name last December after becoming the first woman to beat a man in the World Darts Championships at Ally Pally.