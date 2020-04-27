World number three Gerwyn Price has revealed playing in the PDC Home Tour has felt ‘strange’, but insists it has been an enjoyable experience.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, PDC players have been competing in a remote tournament from their homes.

And while Price failed to qualify from the group stage, he was still able to see the funny side of the current circumstances.

Speaking to BBC Radio Wales, he said: "It was a little bit strange playing fellow players, fellow pros in a competition in my pyjamas and my slippers and my dart top on.

"It was quite difficult and not something I'm used to, but I enjoyed it. I've played people live on Instagram before, so it's not too bad actually.

"We had an email saying all the things that had to be in place before we had to play and it all had to be set up right.