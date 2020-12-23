Darts, Inbetweeners and Home Alone – Wednesday’s sporting social

Gary Anderson throws a dart at Alexandra Palace
Gary Anderson throws a dart at Alexandra Palace (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:59pm, Wed 23 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 23.

Football

No excuses from Cristiano.

TODO: define component type factbox

Ronald Koeman reflected on a solid win.

But Lionel Messi is no Peter Crouch.

Liverpool reminisced about times gone by.

Andrew Robertson loved James Milner’s return to training.

Milner and Trent Alexander-Arnold got in the Christmas spirit.

TODO: define component type factbox

Messi reflected on breaking Pele’s goalscoring record at a single club.

TODO: define component type factbox

Gabriel Martinelli was raring to go after Arsenal’s Carabao Cup exit.

Nice hats.

Happy wedding anniversary, Mr and Mrs Moura.

TODO: define component type factbox

Jamie Vardy said goodbye to Leicester’s training ground.

TODO: define component type factbox

Cricket

Yellow card for diving?

TODO: define component type factbox

Chris Jordan and Jofra Archer meet Captain Tom.

TODO: define component type factbox

Hard life for Kevin Pietersen.

TODO: define component type factbox

Athletic stuff in the Big Bash from Phil Salt.

Glenn Maxwell was very modest.

David Warner x Home Alone.

TODO: define component type factbox

Darts

Very fit indeed!

Fit as a fiddle.

Dirk Van Duijvenbode was delighted after beating former world champion Rob Cross.

TODO: define component type factbox

The camera loves you Devon!

Brendan Dolan is hard at work after winning his opening match.

Wayne Mardle had a laugh.

Boxing

Tyson Fury trained alone…

Richard wished Mrs Hatton a happy birthday.

Formula One

Mercedes turned the clock back 11 years.

Athletics

Adam Gemili started a debate.

Sign up to our newsletter

Sport

Social

PA