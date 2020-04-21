Darts star Fallon Sherrock has shared a cheeky TikTok video dubbing a famous song from the iconic movie Grease.

The Queen of Ally Pally has become the Queen of TikTok as she adds yet another video to her collection.

The 25 year-old dressed up first as Sandy, played by Olivia Newton-John and then Danny, played by John Travolta, as she lip-synched 'You're The One That I Want'.

Sherrock has been finding different activities to keep herself amused during her time in self-isolation, after darts events have all been postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.