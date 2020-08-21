Darron Gibson signs up for another year at Salford
Salford have extended the stay of former Manchester United midfielder Darron Gibson until the end of the 2020-21 season.
The 32-year-old, who has also played for Everton, Sunderland and Wigan since leaving Old Trafford in 2012, initially signed a short-term deal with the Sky Bet League Two side in February.
The Republic of Ireland international only managed four appearances before the season was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and was initially released by Salford, but managed to make an impression on manager Graham Alexander.
“We saw what Darron is capable of in only a handful of games towards the end of last season and we just felt he was getting into some good momentum when the break happened,” Alexander told the club website.
“After having a conversation with him, I explained the situation at the time that I wanted to re-engage him but we had to wait until we got through the break.
“We know what he is capable of as a player and we are delighted to have him on board for another year to see his impact on the team; his quality and experience is invaluable not just in the senior squad, but for the younger players too.”