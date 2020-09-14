Darren Randolph set to start for West Ham against former club Charlton

Darren Randolph began his career at Charlton
By NewsChain Sport
10:59am, Mon 14 Sep 2020
West Ham’s back-up goalkeeper Darren Randolph will face the club where he began his career when Charlton visit in the Carabao Cup.

Midfielder Josh Cullen, who spent last season on loan at The Valley, is also in contention with manager David Moyes set to make a number of changes.

Moyes could use the tie to give Felipe Anderson, Manuel Lanzini and Sebastien Haller some minutes after they started on the bench against Newcastle on Saturday.

Youngsters Ben Johnson and Conor Coventry should also be involved.

Charlton captain Jason Pearce will miss out with a knee injury.

The experienced centre-half was injured in training and faces around six weeks on the sidelines.

Charlie Barker, 17, is set to keep his place in defence after an impressive start to the season.

Manager Lee Bowyer returns to the club where he had two spells as a player.

