Darren Randolph set to start in goal for West Ham against Hull
Goalkeeper Darren Randolph should lead a host of changes as West Ham host Hull in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.
Boss David Moyes is expected to rotate his resources again, fielding a side similar to the XI that eased past Charlton in the second round.
Manuel Lanzini, Felipe Anderson and Sebastien Haller could all slot in from the off, with Robert Snodgrass also likely to be involved.
Fabian Balbuena, Ben Johnson and Josh Cullen can expect to be included too, while Mark Noble could be fit after a toe issue.
Hull boss Grant McCann has his full squad available, barring Tom Eaves who continues to battle a knee injury.
McCann will take the same squad that secured a 1-0 win over Crewe to the London Stadium, but will likely make changes to his starting XI.
Matt Ingram could continue in goal, with Richie Smallwood available to captain the side.
Josh Magennis is in line to feature again up front.