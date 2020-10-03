Darren Moore rues Doncaster’s lack of ruthlessness in 1-0 defeat at Wigan

Doncaster boss Darren Moore bemoaned costly missed chances in his side’s 1-0 Sky Bet League One defeat at Wigan.

The home side were second best for the first period, but Rovers were unable to convert their superiority into goals.

Twice James Coppinger was denied by Wigan goalkeeper Jamie Jones, with Jon Taylor also firing wide of the mark against his hometown club from bang in front.

The misses came back to haunt Rovers in the second half, with Joe Garner’s fifth goal of the campaign securing all three points.

“Probably the biggest factor today was not putting our chances away,” said Moore.

“We felt the game should have been out of sight at half-time.

“The only positive we felt Wigan had at half-time was still being in the game, because we’d created some glorious chances.

“We should have had the game out of sight, and the lads know that.

“I know I’ve got lads in the team who, on their day, usually convert those chances.

“But on the day we didn’t manage to put the ball in the back of the net and it’s cost us.

“Despite the weather, I thought both sides played some good football at times.

“It suited us a little bit more than them in terms of how we move the ball.

“I was pleased with a lot of aspects of the game.

“But the one that eluded us today was the main one – scoring goals, the ruthlessness in front of goal.”

Moore was also disappointed with the nature of Wigan’s goal, with Garner able to head Viv Solomon-Otabor’s cross past Joe Bursik.

“I’m disappointed with their goal, it’s a goal that shouldn’t come,” added Moore.

“Not at the level we’re at, not with the demands we put on the team.

“It’s not a goal we wanted to concede, but we have, and ultimately it’s cost us points on the day.

“All my players can do is learn from this, because there’ll be more games like this coming over the course of the season.”

For Wigan boss John Sheridan, it was a winning end to a perfect week, after news on Wednesday night that a Spanish bidder had agreed a deal to buy the club out of administration.

“I’m obviously very pleased with the result,” said Sheridan.

“It was a really tough game, which we expected.

“They’re a very good footballing side and they gave us some problems in the first half.

“We were probably lucky to go in level at the break, we were a little bit sloppy in the way we started the game.

“I felt we could have got up the pitch a little bit better, and that’s what we asked them at half-time.

“In the second half I thought we were magnificent, the way we took the game to them.

“We created problems, we got in and around them and we played some excellent football.”