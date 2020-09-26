Darren Moore calls on Doncaster to be more ruthless after beating Bristol Rovers

Doncaster Rovers manager Darren Moore was both happy and a little frustrated as his side triumphed 4-1 against Bristol Rovers to continue their strong start to the season.

Goals from Joe Wright, Madger Gomes, Taylor Richards and Jon Taylor helped his side to victory.

But Moore felt the score should have been even wider, had his side shown a little more ruthlessness in front of goal.

“I think it should have been more,” he said. “My message to the players was, while I’m delighted with the three points, we could have been ruthless when we got in the opposition area.

“It’s something for us to look at as we move forward.

“I am pleased with the three points though. It was a funny match but one where we had to stay at it throughout.”

Doncaster opened up a two-goal lead through Wright and Gomes, who grabbed his fourth goal in five games, before Luke Leahy netted a spectacular lob to reduce the deficit.

Despite strong pressing and energy from the visitors to the Keepmoat, Doncaster remained on top and were worthy of their victory.

“It was a frantic game at times, end to end but when the chances came we took them to get the valuable win,” Moore said.

“It was a bitty game in spells but once we settled down, particularly in the second half when we got the patterns going.

“Credit to Bristol Rovers, they made it difficult for us and changed their shape and system for the first time this season.

“We had to fight hard for it today and got the three points.”

Bristol Rovers boss Ben Garner pointed the finger of blame for his side’s defeat squarely at referee Trevor Kettle.

The Gas boss was convinced the two free-kicks which led to Doncaster’s opening two goals were wrong decisions from the Rutland official.

And he believed it gave his side a mountain to climb in the fixture.

“Decisions are killing us,” Garner said. “We had one against Sunderland and the first two goals in this match should not have been free kicks against us.

“I’m sick to death of these decisions going against us. They are giving us mountains to climb in each game.

“People look at results and don’t realise how much that affects games. When key decisions go against you, it puts you at a huge disadvantage.

“We shot ourselves in the foot for the third and fourth goals and should have done better but when you go behind in the manner we did you’re always chasing the game and we needed it to be a fair game in terms of the decisions made.”