Darnell Johnson set for Wigan debut against Doncaster
Darnell Johnson could be in line for his Wigan debut in Saturday’s Sky Bet League One clash with Doncaster.
The 22-year-old defender moved to the DW Stadium on loan from Leicester last week and is in contention for the hosts.
Tom Pearce should also be available for the Latics having overcome the calf injury which forced him off in the early stages of the win at Portsmouth last time out.
The victory at Fratton Park was the first for Wigan in the league this season as John Sheridan looks to steady the ship amid the financial turmoil off the field.
Visitors Doncaster will be without Jason Lokilo.
The winger suffered a hamstring injury in the win against Bristol Rovers last weekend and is expected to be sidelined for a number of weeks.
West Brom loanee Rayhaan Tulloch is also missing for Darren Moore’s side with a hamstring complaint.
Rovers have taken seven points from their opening three league games and could yet finish the weekend top of the table.