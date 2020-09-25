Darius Charles suspended as Wycombe welcome Swansea
Wycombe are without defender Darius Charles for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Swansea through suspension.
Charles must sit out the match after his sending off in last week’s loss to Blackburn, while midfielder Dominic Gape completes his three-game ban.
Forward Uche Ikpeazu could make his full debut after coming off the bench in the 5-0 loss to Rovers.
Midfielder Curtis Thompson is getting close to a return but may again miss out, while striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (knee) is a long-term absentee.
Swansea are still without midfielder George Byers for the trip to Adams Park.
Byers has missed the opening three games of the season with an ankle injury and, despite making good progress, the game comes too soon.
Forward Jordon Garrick is also doubtful with a groin problem.
Garrick is yet to feature this season but his potential absence cuts manager Steve Cooper’s options.