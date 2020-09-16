Danzeno set to bypass Ayr Gold Cup date
Leading Ayr Gold Cup fancy Danzeno is likely to miss the race, trainer Mick Appleby has confirmed.
The consistent nine-year-old has been towards the head of the ante-post lists for the big betting race of the weekend after finishing second in the Portland at Doncaster last week.
Danzeno has never run in the race before and Appleby is favouring a contest at Nottingham instead.
Appleby said: “He was unlucky not to win at Doncaster the other day, it was just unfortunate something came out the other side and beat him.
“He is in the Ayr Gold Cup and though he definitely gets in, he is more than likely not to go and we have near enough decided that.
“I think it is more likely that we will go to Nottingham the week after, as there is a 0-105 handicap there. He has done well this season and held his form well.”