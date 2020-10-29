Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington and Russell Knox in contention in Bermuda
21:56pm, Thu 29 Oct 2020
Danny Willett, Padraig Harrington and Russell Knox are well placed after round one of the Bermuda Championship.
England’s Willett, Dubliner Harrington and Scot Knox shot four-under rounds of 67 to lie four off the lead.
Peter Malnati tops the leaderboard on eight under, one shot ahead of fellow Americans Doug Ghim and Ryan Armour.
Doc Redman, Vaughn Taylor and Chase Seiffert, all from the USA, lie tied for fourth one shot further back.