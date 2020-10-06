Danny Welbeck leaves Watford on a free transfer

Danny Welbeck (right) has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Watford (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool/PA).
Danny Welbeck (right) has scored three goals in 20 appearances for Watford (Justin Setterfield/NMC Pool/PA). - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
11:16am, Tue 06 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Watford have announced they have reached an agreement to allow Danny Welbeck to leave the club.

The 29-year-old forward, who has 42 England caps, joined in August 2019 following his release by Arsenal.

He went on to make 20 appearances and score three goals in all competitions last term for the Hornets, who were relegated from the Premier League.

A statement from the club on Tuesday said: “Watford FC confirms that it has reached an agreement to allow Danny Welbeck to leave on a free transfer.

“We wish Danny every success in the future.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Watford

PA