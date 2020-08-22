Danny Newton signs up for another season at Stevenage

Stevenage have re-signed Danny Newton
Stevenage have re-signed Danny Newton - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
12:57pm, Sat 22 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stevenage have re-signed striker Danny Newton.

The 29-year-old, who joined Boro in 2017 and won the club’s player of the year award in his debut season, has agreed a deal to stay with the club until the end of the season.

Manager Alex Revell told the club website: “We are delighted to re-sign Danny. He has a great relationship with everyone at the club and it’s great to get this deal done before the start of the season.

“Danny missed a lot of last season so he has plenty of lost time to make up for and is desperate to get going.

“His goals and League Two experience will add a huge amount to the squad. We all love his work rate, desire and attitude to give his all every time he pulls a Stevenage shirt on.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Stevenage

PA