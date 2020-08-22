Danny Newton signs up for another season at Stevenage
12:57pm, Sat 22 Aug 2020
Stevenage have re-signed striker Danny Newton.
The 29-year-old, who joined Boro in 2017 and won the club’s player of the year award in his debut season, has agreed a deal to stay with the club until the end of the season.
Manager Alex Revell told the club website: “We are delighted to re-sign Danny. He has a great relationship with everyone at the club and it’s great to get this deal done before the start of the season.
“Danny missed a lot of last season so he has plenty of lost time to make up for and is desperate to get going.
“His goals and League Two experience will add a huge amount to the squad. We all love his work rate, desire and attitude to give his all every time he pulls a Stevenage shirt on.”