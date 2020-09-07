Danny Graham returns to Sunderland on one-year deal
Danny Graham is relishing a second spell at Sunderland after signing a one-year deal with the Sky Bet League One side.
The 35-year-old striker spent three years at the Stadium of Light between 2013 and 2016, but scored just one goal and spent time on loan at Hull, Middlesbrough, Wolves and Blackburn.
After leaving Sunderland, Graham signed a permanent deal with Blackburn and scored 45 league goals in 108 appearances.
“It’s been in the pipeline for a number of weeks now so I’m delighted the deal is done and it feels great to be here,” Graham told Sunderland’s official website. “I’m looking forward to the challenge that lies ahead.”
Sunderland manager Phil Parkinson added: “I’m delighted to welcome Danny to the club. He provides us with another option and more competition at the top end of the pitch, and he is another excellent addition to the squad.”