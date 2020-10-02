Daniel Podence could return for Wolves
Wolves hope to have Daniel Podence back for this weekend’s Premier League game against Fulham at Molineux.
The Portuguese attacker missed the 4-0 defeat at West Ham due to a shoulder problem.
Marcal was also absent against the Hammers after suffering a calf injury on his debut against Manchester City on September 21 and the left-back will be assessed.
Fulham still have doubts over Mario Lemina and Harrison Reed.
Both men have missed the last three games with injuries picked up in the defeat at Leeds.
Kenny Tete is still struggling with an injury while Ademola Lookman is hoping to make his debut following his loan move from RB Leipzig.
Wolves provisional squad: Patricio, Ruddy, Buur, Semedo, Kilman, Marcal, Coady, Hoever, Boly, Saiss, Vinagre, Moutinho, Neves, Vitinha, Dendoncker, Traore, Podence, Neto, Jimenez, Silva,
Fulham provisional squad: Areola, Hector, Odoi, Bryan, Zambo Anguissa, Reed, Kamara, De Cordova-Reid, Cavaleiro, Mitrovic, Rodak, Ream, Cairney, Knockaet, Lemina, Onomah, Kamara, Lookman.