Daniel Farke has decision to make over Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell
Norwich head coach Daniel Farke must decide whether to recall midfielders Emi Buendia and Todd Cantwell for Saturday’s televised Sky Bet Championship match against Derby.
The duo were left out of the squad for last week’s defeat at Bournemouth, with Farke feeling they had become unsettled by transfer speculation ahead of the deadline.
Marco Stiepermann is available again following his recent back problems, while fellow midfielder Mario Vrancic is pressing for a first start.
Midfielder Kieran Dowell is set for around three months of recovery following ankle surgery, while defenders Sam Byram and Grant Hanley (both hamstring) continue their own rehabilitation.
Derby will check on midfielder Max Bird ahead of the trip to Carrow Road, where the Rams will look to recover from the club’s worst start to a season since 1992.
Bird was replaced during the second half of the 4-0 home defeat by Blackburn, but has returned to training again following his unspecified fitness issue so could be involved.
Defender Matt Clarke is in contention for a recall to the starting XI, while forward Martyn Waghorn (calf), winger Tom Lawrence (shoulder) and defender Krystian Bielik (knee) are all still not in contention.
Winger Jordon Ibe continues to build up his fitness having recently joined the Rams on a two-year deal after his contract with Bournemouth came to an end in the summer.