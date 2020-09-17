Daniel Ayala and Lewis Travis absent as Blackburn take on Wycombe
Blackburn will be without new signing Daniel Ayala and midfielder Lewis Travis for their Sky Bet Championship clash with Wycombe on Saturday.
Defender Ayala, who joined the club from Middlesbrough this week, is not yet ready to feature and Travis suffered a knee injury in the midweek Carabao Cup loss at Newcastle.
Forward Sam Gallagher (thigh) and midfielder Corry Evans (foot) are not yet ready to return.
Midfielder Bradley Dack remains a long-term absentee with a knee ligament injury.
Wycombe will check on the fitness of new signing Uche Ikpeazu.
The forward missed the chance to make his debut in last week’s loss to Rotherham due to a minor injury.
Manager Gareth Ainsworth also hopes midfielder Curtis Thompson will be back in contention.
Midfielder Dominic Gape sits out the second match of a three-game suspension and striker Adebayo Akinfenwa (knee) is still sidelined.