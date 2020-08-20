Dandalla misses Prix Morny en route to Newmarket

Dandalla will miss this weekend’s Darley Prix Morny at Deauville and instead wait for the Cheveley Park Stakes at Newmarket next month.

The likelihood of testing ground on Sunday, as well as the filly’s condition, have prompted connections to forego the French trip and concentrate on preparing her for a Group One objective on home soil.

The daughter of Dandy Man, trained by Karl Burke, is unbeaten in three starts and has earned the right to bid for a top-level prize after victories in the Albany Stakes at Royal Ascot and Newmarket’s Duchess Of Cambridge Stakes.

“It’s a combination of reasons,” said co-owner Nick Bradley.

“The ground isn’t ideal, obviously, and she is actually lighter than she was at Ascot. I think she’s just going through a growing phase.

“Her work has been very good. It was eye-popping in March/April time.

“We’re going to be a little bit patient and treat her like a good horse.

“She’ll come back for the Cheveley Park. That is still the plan.

“We’re treating her with caution. She’s definitely getting there. If we had another week maybe we would have gone.”

Despite Dandalla’s absence, Nick Bradley Racing will still be represented at Deauville this weekend – in a pair of Group Two races on Saturday.

“I’ve got two on the Saturday instead,” said Bradley.

“Frankel’s Storm will run there in the Shadwell Prix de la Nonette. She lines up against a good Shadwell filly in Tawkeel.

“Fev Rover runs in the Shadwell Prix du Calvados, so we’ve got a couple of runners down there.”