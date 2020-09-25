Cyprus defender Nicholas Ioannou joins Nottingham Forest
16:58pm, Fri 25 Sep 2020
Nottingham Forest have signed Cyprus defender Nicholas Ioannou from APOEL for an undisclosed fee.
Ioannou, 24, who progressed through Manchester United’s academy, can play at left-back and centre-back and has made 19 appearances for Cyprus.
Forest confirmed the signing on their official website, adding: “Ioannou came through Manchester United’s academy, joining the Red Devils aged 11, but departed for APOEL in 2014 and went on to win five league titles and the Cypriot Cup.”
Ioannou made nearly 100 appearances for APOEL and has gained experience in both the Champions League and Europa League.