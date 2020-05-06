Sporting stars George and Becky North welcome baby boy
9:17am, Wed 06 May 2020
Sporting couple George and Becky North have announced the birth of their baby boy.
Rugby player George uploaded a photo of the newborn and revealed his name as Jac.
George wrote on social media: "Hello everyone please meet Jac North. He is a dude! Welcome to the pack"
Olympic cyclist Becky and George married in 2019 and announced she was pregnant on their honeymoon.
Becky is a two-time Olympic silver medallist and retired from cycling in 2017, while George plays rugby internationally for Wales and for Ospreys at club level.