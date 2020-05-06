Sporting couple George and Becky North have announced the birth of their baby boy.

Rugby player George uploaded a photo of the newborn and revealed his name as Jac.

George wrote on social media: "Hello everyone please meet Jac North. He is a dude! Welcome to the pack"

Olympic cyclist Becky and George married in 2019 and announced she was pregnant on their honeymoon.

Becky is a two-time Olympic silver medallist and retired from cycling in 2017, while George plays rugby internationally for Wales and for Ospreys at club level.