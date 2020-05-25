British cyclist Elynor Backstedt suffers broken leg in training crash
British cyclist Elynor Backstedt has suffered a horrific crash in training and broken her leg.
The 18-year-old Welsh rider, who is based in Belgium, sustained a spiral fracture to her tibia on Sunday and her team Trek-Segafredo have said that a decision will be made on Monday as to whether it requires surgery.
For the young cyclist, who was a bronze medallist at the women’s junior time trial Road World Championships last year, this is her debut season as a professional on the women’s World Tour.
She had only had the opportunity to compete in two races so far in Belgium before the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown resulted in the suspension of the cycling season.
The current plan is for the Tour to resume on August 1 with the Strade Bianche in Italy and will run until the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta on November 6-8.