Cycling clothing brand Santini releases washable ’barrier masks’ to help tackle coronavirus
Cycling clothing brand Santini has launched a ’barrier mask’ to help prevent the public from contracting the coronavirus.
Paola Santini, marketing manager for Santini Cycling Wear, said the innovation was a bid to help Italy during the coronavirus crisis.
“We started to create face masks since the beginning of this emergency because we wanted to help our country. We did some prototypes, and one of them passed all the tests for the certification as surgical single-use face mask.
"We also wanted to create a mask for the public which can be re-used and washed, so we launched the Barrier Mask SPCV02.
“In that way, we want to offer a mask which can be reused many times without losing its protective features. And to support and help UK frontline services, Santini will donate 10% of this Barrier Mask SPCV02 sales to NHS Charities Together."
The cycling calendar has been hugely disrupted by the coronavirus crisis, meaning the teams Santini provides clothing for - Boels Dolmans and Trek-Segafredo - have not been able to wear their kit.
However, cycling’s governing body the UCI have re-scheduled most of the major races to later on in the year, meaning August, September and October promise to be some of the busiest weeks in the sport’s history.