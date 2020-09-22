Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth joins RB Leipzig

Swansea City v Crystal Palace – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Liberty Stadium
Swansea City v Crystal Palace – Carabao Cup – Second Round – Liberty Stadium - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:33pm, Tue 22 Sep 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth has joined RB Leipzig on a permanent transfer.

The Premier League club said the deal is subject to international clearance.

Sorloth, 24, joined Palace in January 2018 from Danish club Midtjylland for a reported £9million fee.

But the Norwegian made just four Premier League starts in his 20 appearances for the Eagles, with his solitary goal coming in a Carabao Cup tie at Swansea.

Sorloth had loan spells at Gent and Trabzonspor before moving to the Bundesliga.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Palace

PA