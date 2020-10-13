Cristiano Ronaldo tests positive for coronavirus

Five-time world footballer of the year Cristiano Ronaldo has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 35-year-old Juventus forward is “doing well, without symptoms, and in isolation,” the Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said in a statement.

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star will now miss Portugal’s UEFA Nations League match against Sweden on Wednesday.

Ronaldo had been due to face Sweden on Wednesday with Portugal - (Copyright PA Archive)

“Following the positive case, the remaining players underwent new tests this Tuesday morning, all with a negative result,” the FPF statement added.

The Republic of Ireland will also be without an unnamed player for their game in Finland on Wednesday following a positive test. Manager Stephen Kenny has not called up a replacement.

A statement from the Football Association of Ireland read: “The player, who initially tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday night, is now out of the Ireland squad for the UEFA Nations League game in Finland after the second of two tests on Monday produced a positive result.”

Meanwhile, Crewe’s League One fixture at Oxford has been postponed for a second time.

The match had been rearranged for Tuesday after being called off just 30 minutes before the original kick-off time on October 3 when a Crewe player tested positive.

A statement from the EFL said that Crewe “have determined they are unable to fulfil the fixture”.

Paul Warne, the Rotherham manager, has entered a period of self-isolation after one of his family members tested positive.

Warne will miss the Millers’ Championship games against Norwich on Saturday and Nottingham Forest next Tuesday. Assistant boss Richie Barker and first-team coach Matt Hamshaw will be in charge on the touchline with Warne involved via video link.

Warne said: “At this moment, I don’t have coronavirus, I don’t have any symptoms, but because of Covid restrictions, I have to self-isolate and stay away from the squad for two weeks.”

Salford's preparations for the Challenge Cup final have been hit by two positive tests - (Copyright PA Wire)

In rugby league, Challenge Cup finalists Salford have been hit by two positive test results on players just four days before their Wembley showdown with Leeds.

The unnamed pair are now self-isolating, as are two other players as a precaution after results of tests came back inconclusive.

The Red Devils were already without eight other players due to injury for Tuesday’s Super League match against Hull KR at Warrington but decided to honour the fixture to protect the competition’s integrity.

That game, however, had already come close to being called off after Rovers reported tests on two of their players had also been inconclusive earlier in the day.

At one stage Rovers had only 15 players available before they were told certain individuals would be able to play. The afternoon kick-off was put back an hour while the matter was resolved.

Hull KR coach Tony Smith revealed Tuesday's game against Salford was almost called off - (Copyright PA Archive)

Coach Tony Smith said: “We were sat on the bus for an hour and a half or so while they decided how we were going to attack this, whether we kept going with it or not. We’re grateful and probably lucky to be playing. It was close.”

In snooker, Peter Lines became the latest player to withdraw from the English Open in Milton Keynes after testing positive. His son Oliver Lines, also competing, was forced to pull out as well due to his close contact despite testing negative.

Fellow players Stuart Carrington and Sam Craigie, and referee Andrew Barklam, withdrew on Monday.

South African golfer Jbe Kruger is also out of this week’s Scottish Championship after testing positive on arrival at Fairmont St Andrews, despite being asymptomatic.