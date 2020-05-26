The West Indies Test team remain confident that their postponed three-Test tour of England will still take place this summer.

Originally scheduled for June, the series was delayed until July due to the coronavirus pandemic but players have now returned to training in small groups and CEO Johnny Grave remains optimistic the tour will go ahead.

“Based on the information we have at the moment, everyone is getting increasingly confident that the tour will happen at some point this summer,” he said.

“We are in the final stages of discussions with the ECB and we expect to hear from them shortly once their bio-secure plans have UK Government and ECB Board support.”

He added that there will be further discussions regarding the battle for the Wisden Trophy and a decision should be reached on Thursday.

“Our next Board of Directors teleconference is on May 28,” he continued.

"If the tour has to take place as currently planned we would need to have their approval and support by then in order to get the charter flight logistics in place and select the players.

"It's great news that the players are now able to begin their cricket training, having been restricted to fitness and conditioning work at home for the past few weeks, as we begin to prepare for defending the Wisden Trophy."

Should the series go ahead, it will take place behind-closed-doors in bio-secure environments.

The current proposals for grounds that could potentially safely accommodate these environments are The Ageas Bowl in Southampton and Old Trafford in Manchester.

Both venues have on-site accommodation meaning the squads would be able to easily isolate from the general public.

Quarantine measures are also said to not be an issue for the touring side as they are expected to train and isolate at Old Trafford for 14 days after their arrival in England.

The West Indian side are currently the holders of the Wisden Trophy having won the last encounter between the two teams 2-1 in early 2019.