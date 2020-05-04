Former England captain Charlotte Edwards is worried for the future of women's cricket after the decision was made on Thursday that the inaugural series of The Hundred would be postponed until 2021.

Speaking to BBC World Service, the Ashes and World Cup winning captain, 40, admitted she had ‘mixed emotions’ about the decision.

“Obviously it's the right decision,” she said, “but it was such an important year for women's cricket on the back of the hugely successful World Cup in Australia, where nearly 90,000 people watched the game.

“We just really felt the momentum was with the women's game and we were also going to introduce contracts this summer for 40 professional cricketers, and it's all been put on hold at the moment,” she added.

The ex-England captain was to be at the helm of the

Edwards, who was preparing for her role as a coach with Southampton-based side ‘Southern Brave,’ admitted she was nervous over the financial impact this would have on the female players who are not included in the 21 central contracts provided by the ECB.

“A lot of people are out of work as well,” she said.

