Cricket fans can remain hopeful they will soon be able to watch international competition as England are targetting July 8 for the start of the test series against the West Indies.

The three-test series, originally due to start on June 4, is now on course to take place over a month later behind closed doors, according to The Telegraph.

However, the news is not all good as the 2020 domestic season remains in serious doubt while the government rulings still prevent gatherings of over 500 people.

The launch of the ECB's new format ‘The Hundred’ has already been delayed until 2021 due to the pandemic and the ECB have currently ruled that all professional cricket in England remains postponed until July 1 at the earliest.

New dates for the test series would mean that England's summer schedule becomes very crowded with Pakistan set to arrive for a rearranged series on August 4 before three ODIs and three T20s against Australia, originally scheduled for June and July, in September.