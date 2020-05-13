England paceman Jofra Archer wants recorded crowd noise for games behind closed doors
England's world cup hero Jofra Archer has called for cricket authorities to play atmospheric crowd noises at games if the sport returns behind closed doors this summer.
Speaking on the BBC World Service's Stumped podcast the young fast bowler said: “We play music at cricket. Why can't we play some crowd simulation?”
For 25-year-old Archer, who bowled the historic super over in England's world cup victory at Lord's in July, a silent ground would be quite a change from the usual sell-out internationals.
He suggested: "We can play the clapping, play the oohs and the aahs and just try to make it as realistic as possible."
He also echoed the sentiments of team-mate Mark Wood who previously said that England players would be willing to isolate if it would ensure cricket matches could go ahead.
“Anything that can help cricket but keep us as safe as possible I am all for,” he said.
In line with government rulings, the ECB announced that no professional cricket will take place before July 1 but they remain hopeful of holding a postponed three-match test series against the West Indies later in the summer.