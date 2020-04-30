The launch of The Hundred has been pushed back until 2021, the ECB has annouunced

The new competition, which follows the format of 100 balls a side, was designed to attract a wider audience and inspire a new generation of fans to get into the sport.

It was understood that a number of social-distancing rules would have had to remain in place during the summer of 2020, meaning the anticipated crowd numbers would be hugely hit.

ECB Chief executive Tom Harrison said the new format remains integral to the long-term future of the game.

"Whilst we are naturally disappointed that we won't get to realise our ambitions this year, The Hundred will go ahead in 2021 when we are safely able to deliver everything we intended to grow the game," he said.

“As we emerge from the fallout of COVID-19, there will be an even greater need for The Hundred."