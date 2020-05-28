Captain Morgan not ready to accept Alex Hales back into England squad saying he needs ‘more time’
England’s World Cup winning cricket captain Eoin Morgan says ’more time’ is needed before disgraced batsman Alex Hales can return to the national side.
The opening batsman was a prolific performer for England before being removed from the World Cup squad in May 2019 after failing a drug test for the second time in his career.
“I've spoken to Alex and certainly see an avenue for him to come back," said Morgan.
"But when there's a breakdown of trust, the only healer is time."
Despite acknowledging Hales’ talent, Morgan said the Nottinghamshire star could have ’derailed’ England’s successful World Cup bid last year.
"It's only been 12 or 13 months since the incident, which could have cost us four years of hard work.
“Given it could have derailed a World Cup campaign, it might take some more time.
“It's obviously not about performance with Alex,” he added.
“Playing cricket for England is about on and off the field values we adhere to and Alex showed complete disregard for them.”