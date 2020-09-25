Crewe still missing key names for MK Dons match
Crewe are still without a number of players for their Sky Bet League One clash with MK Dons but their problems appear to be easing.
Summer signing Donveron Daniels is now back in training while winger Daniel Powell and full-back Rio Adebisi are poised to join him.
Alex also hope to have Chris Porter available soon after the forward was given an injection in his heel.
Midfielder Tom Lowery, who has been out since January following hernia surgery, stepped up his comeback with a 45-minute run-out for the under-23s side in midweek.
Scott Fraser and Ben Gladwin could feature more prominently for the visitors after returning from injury as late substitutes against Lincoln last weekend.
Defender George Williams is close to returning after a muscular problem and summer signing Richard Keogh could make his debut in the coming weeks after recovering from long-term injury.
Midfielder Louis Thompson is still to return to training after suffering a knock in pre-season.
Forward Kieran Agard is also some weeks away from a return to action but could be back in training in the near future.