Crawley continue to impress after easing past struggling Oldham

17:10pm, Sat 26 Sep 2020
Improving Crawley secured a second straight victory as they eased to a 3-2 success at struggling Oldham.

Clinical finishing proved the difference as the visitors condemned Harry Kewell’s Oldham to a third straight league defeat.

Oldham struck first on the half-hour mark when Danny Rowe glanced home a header from Callum Whelan’s precise cross.

Crawley replied within a minute, however, as Ashley Nadesan tucked home neatly past Ian Lawlor after meeting Tarryn Allarakhia’s low cross.

The visitors then went into the lead when skipper George Francomb took a pass from Nadesan before firing home off the post from 25 yards.

Deep into first-half stoppage-time, Oldham defender Carl Piergianni headed Bobby Grant’s in-swinging corner against the crossbar.

Crawley made it 3-1 in the 69th minute when Francomb clipped in a measured cross for Tom Nichols, who nodded cleanly past Lawlor.

Oldham’s deficit was halved with 10 minutes left when Conor McAleny side-footed home Andrea Badan’s cross, but Crawley hung on as Whelan fluffed the hosts’ best late chance to level matters.

