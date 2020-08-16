Cox relies on Nando Parrado in Prix Morny

Nando Parrado will be Clive Cox’s sole representative in next Sunday’s Prix Morny, after he ruled out running Supremacy.

Nando Parrado has not been seen in competitive action since causing a 150-1 shock in the Coventry Stakes at Royal Ascot, having since missed an intended outing in the Prix Robert Papin following a late setback.

Supremacy marked himself down as a top-class juvenile in the making with a thoroughly impressive display in last month’s Richmond Stakes at Goodwood, and Cox had been considering letting his stable companions lock horns at Deauville.

However, speaking at Newbury on Sunday, the Lambourn-based trainer confirmed his intention to split his aces.

Just because he was 150-1 when he won at Royal Ascot, he is still a very good horse

He said: “We won’t be sending both horses to the Morny – Supremacy won’t be going there.

“We are very keen on Nando Parrado heading in that direction, who I think will appreciate the soft conditions there. He just missed a couple of days before the Robert Papin, and it was just a case of bad timing, but he has trained really well since. Hopefully that remains the case, and seeing foreign horses over there today hopefully there are no hiccups with travel plans.

“Just because he was 150-1 when he won at Royal Ascot, he is still a very good horse. He is already a Group Two winner and hopefully he can now progress further.”

Supremacy dominated his rivals at Goodwood - (Copyright PA Wire )

Supremacy could be rerouted to the Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York on Friday.

Cox added: “Supremacy does have an entry in the Gimcrack, where he would have a 3lb penalty.

“That is Plan B, with conditions looking so testing in Deauville. We will consider that option.”