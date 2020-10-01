Coventry’s Brandon Mason begins spell on sidelines against Bournemouth
Coventry will be without Brandon Mason for Friday’s meeting with Bournemouth after the left-back was ruled out for up to two months with medial ligament damage suffered in training this week.
But there is better news as captain Liam Kelly is back in contention after suffering a hamstring tear at the start of the season, having trained this week.
Young forward Will Bapaga has returned to non-contact training after suffering a dislocated shoulder against Gillingham, but Friday’s match will come too soon for him.
Ben Wilson, Julien Dacosta and Marcel Hilssner remain unavailable.
Bournemouth could include new signing Rodrigo Riquelme should they get international clearance through in time.
The 20-year-old winger has joined from Atletico Madrid on a season-long loan with an option to buy.
Jason Tindall has no fresh injury concerns, and is hoping to have David Brooks and Junior Stanislas available again.
Brooks missed the weekend’s 1-0 win over Norwich through illness but has tested negative for coronavirus, while Stanislas has been out since the opening day with a knock.