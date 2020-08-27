Coventry take Leo Ostigard off Brighton’s hands

By NewsChain Sport
11:42am, Thu 27 Aug 2020
Coventry have signed defender Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan from Brighton.

The Norway Under-21 international spent last season with St Pauli in Germany.

Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told the club’s website: “He’s a player with brilliant pedigree, he’s one of the top players for his age in European football.

“Again it demonstrates the policy we’ve got at the club – bringing in young players to help with their careers, help them develop and help us to achieve our objectives during a season.

“It’s an exciting signing – he’s a top young player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

