Coventry take Leo Ostigard off Brighton’s hands
11:42am, Thu 27 Aug 2020
Coventry have signed defender Leo Ostigard on a season-long loan from Brighton.
The Norway Under-21 international spent last season with St Pauli in Germany.
Sky Blues boss Mark Robins told the club’s website: “He’s a player with brilliant pedigree, he’s one of the top players for his age in European football.
“Again it demonstrates the policy we’ve got at the club – bringing in young players to help with their careers, help them develop and help us to achieve our objectives during a season.
“It’s an exciting signing – he’s a top young player and I’m looking forward to working with him.”