Coventry midfielder Josh Eccles joins Gillingham after impressing in cup clash
13:28pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
Josh Eccles’ performance against Gillingham in the Carabao Cup convinced boss Steve Evans to bring him to Priestfield.
The 20-year-old impressed for Coventry as Gills claimed a penalty shootout victory following a 1-1 draw.
Gillingham have lost midfielders Kyle Dempsey and Stuart O’Keefe to injury, so Evans was quick to pounce.
“Given the loss of two quality central midfielders in the last few days we had to move quickly,” Evans told Gillingham’s website.
“He was very impressive here on Tuesday night. He has a brilliant range of passing, physically strong and lots of energy and it fits with our strategy to have a youthful team.”