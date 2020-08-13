Conor Washington swaps Hearts for Charlton
14:34pm, Thu 13 Aug 2020
Striker Conor Washington has joined Charlton on a two-year deal from Hearts.
The Addicks have paid an undisclosed fee for the 28-year-old Northern Ireland international.
“I’ve seen a lot of Charlton over the last few years and with the manager being the way he is, it looks like a great project to be a part of,” said Washington, who has experience of League One from a spell at Peterborough.
Charlton boss Lee Bowyer said: “He’s an international and someone with a lot of experience. We tried to bring him in last summer but it just didn’t work out for us, so I’m really pleased he’s signed for us.
“He’ll cause teams problems and add that finishing touch that we lacked at the end of last season.”