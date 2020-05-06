Conor McGregor is ready to compete in the octagon despite being forced to train in lockdown, according to UFC boss Dana White.

The Irish superstar last fought on January 18 in Las Vegas where he destroyed Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds.

And with the UFC now preparing to restart events as of this Saturday in Florida, White feels McGregor's return is imminent, even if it has to be on a private island and behind closed doors.

In an interview on The Jim Rome Show, he said: “Conor’s been ready to fight for a while. He’s in shape. He’s ready to go.

“First of all, ‘Fight Island’ is going to be very important in any of these fights that are happening with people from outside the country.

"It kills me to do a fight with Conor without fans. Kills me. This guy’s doing almost $20million gates.”

UFC President White has already made public his plans to have a private island up and running for events by June.

In the meantime, three events are being staged in seven days in Florida from Saturday, including the huge main event between Tony Ferguson and Justin Gaethje.

The UFC will be the first major sports company to resume their schedule since the coronavirus pandemic swept the globe.