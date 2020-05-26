Conor McGregor offered chance to become first three-weight UFC champion against Kamaru Usman
Conor McGregor has been offered the chance to become the first three-weight champion in UFC history after welterweight title holder Kamaru Usman’s trainer called out The Notorious One.
Jorge Masvidal was being tipped to be Usman’s next opponent, but he is now eyeing up a rematch with Nate Diaz, leaving ’The Nigerian Nightmare’ seeking a challenger for his next defence.
And the 33-year-old’s trainer Ali Abdelaziz has now sparked interest in a fight against Irish superstar McGregor by calling on him to take the Usman fight.
Speaking on Twitter, he said: "It looks like #1 contender (Masvidal) wants to fight Nate Diaz now. Good for him.
"@TheNotoriousMMA hey you want a title shot? Come to daddy @USMAN84kg will give you one and he promise first 2 rounds without takedowns only slaps."
McGregor returned in January after more than a year out of the octagon and dismantled Donald ’Cowboy’ Cerrone in just 40 seconds at UFC 246.
It is now unclear when the two-weight champion will fight again, however UFC boss Dana White has said he is up for scrapping behind closed doors on ’Fight Island’.
McGregor has been linked with a number of huge dust-ups against Usman, Masvidal, Justin Gaethje, as well as a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov and a trilogy fight against Diaz.