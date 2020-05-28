Conor McGregor has described himself as the greatest of all time in a Twitter tirade telling people to ’love me like you know you want to’.

The Irishman became the first fighter in UFC history to hold world titles in multiple weight divisions when he defeated Eddie Alvarez to become not only featherweight champion but also lightweight champion in 2016.

McGregor could be in line to face Gaethje this year (PA Images)

After moving across to boxing to take on Floyd Mayweather, McGregor was then beaten by Khabib Nurmagomedov in 2018 and spent more than a year outside the octagon.

But he returned in January of this year to knock out Donald Cerrone in just 40 seconds and announce his intentions to get back on top of the pile.

Responding to his coach John Kavanagh describing him as the greatest prize fighter of all time, the McGregor said: "Don’t forget highest % ratio of KO’s, as well as fastest KO’s, both inside and outside the UFC. Also most titles won. Also most knockouts in most divisions. Also, I’m just the f*****g GOAT.

"Get over it baby, and get with it! It’s good on this side! Come chill with the Billi GOAT!

He later added: "Man, just love me! That’s all. Love me like you know you want to. Like you know you do! It will open up all the chambers of possibility!

“True self honesty. I’m the baddest at this game by f*****g far. I even storm the arena from the rooftops! Seal Team Billi 6 GOAT. Geronimo!"

McGregor has been linked with a rematch against Khabib, a trilogy against Nate Diaz, as well as Justin Gaethje and Kamaru Usman.