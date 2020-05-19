Conor McGregor ’excited’ for rematch with Floyd Mayweather after insisting he ’outlanded’ boxer in first fight
UFC fighter Conor McGregor has said he is ’excited’ about a rematch with Floyd Mayweather after losing to the American in a boxing ring in August 2017.
The Irish MMA superstar was stopped in the tenth round after putting up a valiant display in a contest many saw beforehand as a one-sided exhibition.
And while McGregor looks back fondly on the fight despite his loss, he still wants to take on the retired ’Money’ man one more time.
Speaking in response to heavyweight boxer Mike Tyson saying McGregor won five rounds of the first fight, the Irishman said: "It was a great contest, just watched it back!
"Early rounds all mine, and even later rounds when legs where gone, I still outlanded him.
"I received my credit from many notable names in the boxing world, which I was thankful for. None more so than from Mike.
“Excited for part 2.”
McGregor recently returned to the octagon after more than a year away and dispatched Donald ’Cowboy’ Cerrone inside 40 seconds.
And the Crumlin-born fighter has now been linked with mega UFC match-ups against the likes of Jorge Masvidal, Justin Gaethje and another rematch with undefeated Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov.
McGregor lost to Khabib by submission in October 2018 after an extremely fiery build-up.
After the fight, Khabib climbed the octagon and attacked a member of McGregor’s team, echoing the antics the Irishman had pulled in the lead up to the bout when he attacked the champion’s car.