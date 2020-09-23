Conor Gallagher excited for Premier League opportunity with West Brom

Conor Gallagher is relishing making a Premier League impact after his West Brom debut.

The Chelsea loanee impressed despite the Baggies going out of the Carabao Cup to Brentford on Tuesday.

Gallagher twice went close to a debut goal and also scored in the shootout as Albion lost 5-4 on penalties after drawing 2-2 in the third-round tie at the Hawthorns.

He will sit out Saturday’s visit of his parent club, forcing him to wait for a Premier League debut, but he is eagerly awaiting his next chance to play.

“I’m happy to make my debut and to play the 90 was good to get my fitness up and just to get to know the team, players and a new system,” the midfielder told the club’s official site.

“I really enjoyed it. It was disappointing with the result but it’s just onwards and upwards from here. It was my first 90 for a while but I’m feeling good and ready for the season.

“I haven’t made my Premier League debut yet so being thrown into a Premier League game might’ve been difficult, but it’s not like Brentford are an easy team – they’re a top team so it was a good test for us.

“I thought we played well with some good stuff so we were disappointed not to win but when it goes to penalties it’s just bad luck. We’re happy with the performance but not the result.

“I’m really excited to play the season in the Premier League and I’m looking forward to helping the team out and showing all the fans what I can do and bring to the team.”

Albion manager Slaven Bilic has been fined £8,000 after being shown a red card during West Brom’s 5-2 defeat at Everton on Saturday.

Bilic came on to the pitch at half-time following the dismissal of defender Kieran Gibbs and was sent off by referee Mike Dean for his protests.

“Slaven Bilic has been fined £8,000 after admitting a charge for a breach of FA Rule E3 and accepting the standard penalty,” an FA statement read.

“The West Bromwich Albion manager’s behaviour on the field of play at half-time of the Premier League fixture against Everton on 19 September 2020 amounted to improper conduct.”