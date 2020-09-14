Connor Shanks a doubt for Bradford’s Carabao Cup clash with Lincoln
Bradford boss Stuart McCall is likely to be without midfielder Connor Shanks for the Carabao Cup second-round clash against Lincoln.
Shanks picked up an unspecified knock during the midweek EFL Trophy tie at Doncaster and was absent for the Bantams’ Sky Bet League Two goalless draw against Colchester at the weekend.
Fellow midfielder Levi Sutton remains unavailable as he serves the third match of a four-game suspension carried over from last season.
Tyler French will be hoping he is restored to the starting line-up after dropping to the bench on Saturday.
Lincoln will almost certainly be without Joe Walsh again.
The defender, a summer signing from MK Dons, missed out on making his competitive Imps debut in their League One victory over Oxford on Saturday because of a thigh strain.
It seems likely the issue will ensure keep him on the treatment table a little while longer ahead of a clash in which the reward for the winners is a clash against defending Premier League champions Liverpool.
Liam Bridcutt has a chance of being involved as he continues to recover from a hamstring problem, but the experienced midfielder may instead be kept fresh for the league trip to MK Dons this weekend.