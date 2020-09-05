Connor Ogilvie’s goal enough as Gillingham see off Southend
Gillingham progressed to the second round of the Carabao Cup for the first time since 2016 with a 1-0 victory over League Two side Southend.
Left-back Connor Ogilvie headed home from Kyle Dempsey’s corner on 27 minutes as Mark Molesley’s first game in charge of the Shrimpers ended in defeat.
The visitors started well, with only an excellent Christian Maghoma block preventing Isaac Hutchinson from testing Gills goalkeeper Jack Bonham after seven minutes.
Ogilvie, whose last Gills goal came in their 1-0 league victory over Southend in February, then put the hosts in front before debutant Dempsey almost made it two with a dipping effort from 25 yards.
Hutchinson drove a low shot at Bonham and Gills striker Vadaine Oliver headed wide in an end-to-end second half.
The hosts played the last 32 minutes with 10 men following Ryan Jackson’s second yellow card.
Southend came within inches of an equaliser when Hutchinson’s free-kick hit the post.
Striker Charlie Kelman then saw his driven effort rebound off of Bonham’s other post four minutes into stoppage time.