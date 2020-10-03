Connor Lemonheigh-Evans snatches dramatic victory for Torquay
Connor Lemonheigh-Evans scored in stoppage time to give Torquay a 1-0 victory over Stockport in their National League opener at Plainmoor.
Jim Gannon’s visitors had the best openings of the first half, which was played in wet and windy conditions in Devon.
Mark Kitching saw a near-post shot repelled by goalkeeper Lucas Covolan before Richie Bennett had an effort cleared off the line by defender Kyle Cameron.
Ben Wynter then went close to giving Torquay the lead in first-half added time when he shot narrowly over.
Bennett was denied by Covolan just past the hour mark, then Lois Maynard had an effort blocked as Stockport pressed.
However, the hosts finished strongly and after on-loan Louis Britton had seen an effort saved by Ben Hinchliffe, they won it in the first minute of added time when Lemonheigh-Evans scrambled the ball home.